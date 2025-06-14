‘Real Housewives' executive Lauren Miller dies during childbirth

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Bravo family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lauren Miller, a "Real Housewives of New York City" and "Salt Lake City" executive, died on June 9, moments after giving birth to her and her husband Kevin Miller’s son Jackson.

“It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy,” Shed Media—which produces several Bravo shows—captioned an Instagram tribute post June 12 alongside photos of Lauren, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Emma, and her family. “Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her.”

Three days after Lauren’s tragic passing, her colleague Sherri Pender shared an update on Kevin’s behalf about how their infant son has been doing.

“Kevin is delighted to share that baby Jackson is out of the NICU and at home with his dad and sister,” she wrote on GoFundMe June 12. “He has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ. He is so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old.”

But even though the couple’s newborn is healthy and safe at home with his family, Sherri couldn’t help but grieve the life that her dear friend had imagined for herself and her husband.

“This unimaginable loss is impossible to comprehend and the hole that Lauren has left in this world and in her own family, is an impossible one to ever fill,” she shared. “We are devastated for her beloved husband, Kevin, who must now unexpectedly take on the sole role of parenting their two children.”

“That the day Lauren was so eagerly awaiting should end in tragedy is truly unfathomable,” she continued. “It was no secret how close she was to her entire family or how excited she was when she got to start her own. From getting engaged to Kevin and then getting married to becoming a mother with Emma and next with Jackson, Lauren beamed whenever she talked about all that she had with her beautiful family.”

And while Sherri went on to detail the effect that Lauren’s “warm smile, kind heart and thoughtful, intuitive nature” had on every single person she encountered, Kevin expressed his own heartbreak with an emotional comment underneath Shed Media’s announcement.

“Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts.”