Movies

Raquel Welch, Actor and Iconic Sex Symbol, Dies at 82

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness

NBC Universal, Inc.

Raquel Welch, the 1960s sex symbol and actor known for "Fantastic Voyage," among other movies, has died. She was 82. 

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a statement from her management company, Media Four.

Welch’s films also included "One Million Years B.C.,″ "Myra Breckinridge,″ "Kansas City Bomber" and "The Three Musketeers.″ She also appeared in various TV movies.

Welch's career spanned over 50 years and included a Golden Globe win.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In 1996, Welch recalled arriving in Hollywood as a young mother of two, trying to make connections, the Associated Press reported.

"We didn’t have much at the time actually, no car, no money, I didn’t have any introductions,″ she said. "It’s been a bumpy ride but I managed to do a lot of work that I’m proud of in movies and television.″

Welch evolved from her sexy image for a serious dramatic role in the television movie "Right to Die″ in 1987.

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 2 hours ago

Watch Kevin Costner Finally Give His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

coffee 4 hours ago

Ashton Kutcher Loves Putting This Unexpected Drink in His Coffee

She sued Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1986 over a lost role in the film "Cannery Row.″ She was awarded more than $10 million.

In the statement confirming her death, Media Four refers to her as "the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage."

Welch is survived by two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch, according to the Media Four statement.  

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

Movies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us