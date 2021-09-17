Rapper T.I., Wife Tiny Won't Face Charges in LA Over 2005 Sex Assault Allegations

A woman this year claimed that she was sexually assaulted in 2005, and the district attorney's office said the statute of limitations had expired

Tameka "Tiny" Cottle and T.I. attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Los Angeles officials will not prosecute rapper T.I. or his wife Tiny over 2005 sexual assault allegations because the statute of limitations in the case has expired, documents show.

The statute of limitations in such cases is 10 years, and the decision to decline the case was based on that timeline, according to documents from the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Earlier this year, the woman reported to Los Angeles police that while with friends in 2005, she met the couple and believed they sexually assaulted her, a document from the DA states. Her attorney said she was drugged and raped.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and his wife Tiny, Tameka Harris, have denied any allegations of misconduct.

Entertainment News

the queens gambit 7 hours ago

Former Soviet Chess Master Sues Netflix Over ‘False,' ‘Sexist' Line in ‘Queen's Gambit'

Hollywood 8 hours ago

Jane Powell, Hollywood Golden-Age Musicals Star, Dies at 92

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us