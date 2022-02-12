WEST HOLLYWOOD

Rapper Kodak, Two Others Shot in West Hollywood

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
Scott Dudelson/Getty Image

Kodak Black, the rapper whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among 3 people shot and injured early Saturday outside a bar in West Hollywood, California, four law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The 24-year-old Florida rapper and two other victims, 19 and 60 years old, were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One additional victim was hurt in the scuffle.

It not immediately clear what sparked the fight outside the club in the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard. But an LAPD spokesman said the victims were shot when they emerged from the club during the fight.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

