Radcliffe, Beckham to Read First ‘Harry Potter’ Fantasy Book

Rowling's Wizarding World announced Tuesday on Twitterthat all 17 chapters of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings

Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in chapter-by-chapter readings of J.K. Rowling’s first “Harry Potter” book.

Rowling's Wizarding World announced Tuesday on Twitterthat all 17 chapters of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings. The readings of the beloved fantasy story is part of the Harry Potter at Home series.

Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are expected to narrate chapters.

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the films, kicked off the series. He read the first chapter “The Boy Who Lived,” which is posted on harrypotterathome.com.

Other videos will be posted weekly on the website. Audio-only versions will be available for free on Spotify.

