Queen Elizabeth II Marks 94th Birthday Without Fanfare

Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.

With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

Royal Family Photos

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion โ€” but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits.

Thank you for your messages today, on The Queenโ€™s 94th birthday. ๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽ‰



๐ŸŽฅ In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today! ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽˆ pic.twitter.com/X1ZUvtsRgn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2020

The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.