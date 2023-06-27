Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger is sticking with Thom Evans forever.

The Pussycat Dolls singer announced on Instagram that she and the former rugby star were engaged after three years of dating.

The June 27 post featured a romantic snap of the couple on an oceanside date, with Scherzinger stunning in a maxi dress as Evans got down on one knee to pop the question.

Her answer? As the 44-year-old captioned her post, "I said yes."

Evans also celebrated the relationship milestone on Instagram, writing, "My Ever After."

Scherzinger and Evans met in 2019 when he appeared on "X Factor: Celebrity" as part of the group Try Star, which included him and two other rugby players. The two made their relationship red carpet official in January 2020 at a Golden Globes after-party.

One year later, the singer opened up about their relationship, explaining how quality time during COVID helped bring them closer together.

"I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships—and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she told The Times in January 2021. "Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."

And Evans, 38, knows he's scored big with Scherzinger by his side.

"People always say, ‘When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment," he told The Sun that October. "But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."