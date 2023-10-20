Priyanka Chopra Jonas: ‘Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile'

If you look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ past year, you see a woman flexing some serious career muscle.

She headlined the spy series “Citadel,” and starred in the romcom “Love Again.” She’s the face of many brands, dazzles on red carpets, and is constantly covered by media, including TODAY’s digital cover in April 2023. And she’s been a supportive wife to husband Nick Jonas, cheering from backstage, along with 19-month-old daughter Malti, at many shows on the current Jonas Brothers “Five Albums. One Night" tour.

While super stardom comes with the appearance of confidence and strength, Chopra Jonas acknowledges a crack in her armor: “Motherhood has made me a lot more fragile,” the 41-year-old tells TODAY.com in an interview promoting her partnership with Marshalls' "Good Stuff Social Club."

As part of the partnership, Chopra Jonas is leading a workshop to help women achieve their ambitions for a better life by sharing her own journey of finding self-worth and confidence.

Chopra Jonas reveals that, like many new moms, it's natural for her to have doubts.

“I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary,” she says. “Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?’ I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this."

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, and is Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ first child together. Malti was born one trimester early and spent 110 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), first at Rady Children’s Hospital in La Jolla, California, then at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

In a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, Chopra Jonas discussed the difficult first 110 days of her daughter’s young life.

“She was so small, smaller than my hand,” the actor told the publication at the time. “I saw what the intensive care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

While both Chopra Jonas and her husband routinely share social media posts showing how Malti, who turns 2 in January, has been thriving — from enjoying a family vacation to stealing the show from the front row of one her dad’s concerts recently — Chopra Jonas is protective of what she says about Malti in interviews.

But she tells TODAY.com that she believes that it’s never too early to install confidence in children.

“I think you start when they are born. My parents did that with me, teaching me a sense of self,” she says, adding that she was always encouraged to be ambitious. “I was always told to voice my opinion … If there was someone who critiqued me or debated my opinion, I was encouraged to have that conversation.

“I think that is one way my parents equipped me with being able to have a sense of self when I got out into the real world,” Chopra Jonas says, “and I think I’m trying to do that with (our child), too.”

