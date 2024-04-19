Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince William has his priorities in order.

During his first public engagement since wife Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis, the Prince of Wales received sweet messages from well wishers and proved he's keeping his wife on top of mind amid her cancer battle.

"Oh, some cards, you're very kind," William told fellow Surplus to Supper volunteer Rachel Candappa in a video shared to X April 18. "Thank you very much."

And upon Rachel asking the 41-year-old to take care of his wife, he replied, visibly touched, "I will."

William also joined the ​​Sunbury-on-Thames-based charity to drop off packed food to a youth center — Hanworth Centre Hub — where he received more gifts to pass on to his wife.

"We had a flower arrangement from the staff and one from the young people and volunteers — he was very thankful that we were asking after her," Siobhan Donoghue, the CEO of one of the organizations who received a drop off from Surplus to Supper told People. "You could see he very much wanted to focus on us and genuinely learn how we impact the community we serve."

William later detailed his experience attending the volunteer event on social media.

"Joining the inspirational @surplussupper and seeing how they redistribute 25,000 meals a year across Surrey and West London," he wrote on his and Kate's official Instagram. "A brilliant model for sustainability, fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste is redistributed for free to support foodbanks, schools, care homes, shelters, clubs and religious organisations across the local community."

The Prince of Wales—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 with Kate—continues to handle philanthropic efforts and royal duties as his father King Charles III and Kate undergo treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses.

Kate, who had been out of the public eye amid her recovery from an abdominal procedure, announced she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis on March 22.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," the 42-year-old said in a video shared to social media at the time. "This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

And the Princess of Wales emphasized that William's support has been integral to her recovery.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she added. "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal."

Kate Middleton has opened up about her health in a stunning reveal.