World Mourns, Remembers the ‘Extraordinary Life' of Prince Philip

Leaders and notable figures around the world reacted Friday to news of the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he received the news of Philip's death with "great sadness."

"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world," the PM said. He praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his military service and his steadfast support of the queen and the royal family.

Speaking outside his home in London's Downing Street, Johnson said that Philip had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.''

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party, paid his respects, saying in a statement that the U.K. had “lost an extraordinary public servant.”

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the British Army were among those who posted in remembrance of Philip.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh. More information can be found at: https://t.co/2dSvZhXPw1 pic.twitter.com/ylBSJAofHX — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 9, 2021

The government & people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/wepPB5Sd0m — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly. He lived a long life of service to his country. #PrincePhilip — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) April 9, 2021

Former U.S. President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush released a statement of condolence.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,'' Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."