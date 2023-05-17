Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic' Car Chase in NYC, Spokesperson Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City on Tuesday night according to their spokesperson.

Paparazzi were said to have been chasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their appearance at the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards earlier that night.

In a statement to the BBC, the prince's spokesperson said the "relentless pursuit" lasted for over two hours and resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and police officers.

The NYPD told NBC New York that they have no information about any incident last night involving Harry and Meghan but "have received lots of calls on it."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.