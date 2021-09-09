Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Well, it's safe to say that Kylie Jenner's baby bump is going to break the internet.

While the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was in New York City for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, she gave fans their first in-person look at her baby bump. She was photographed outside of restaurant Carbone in the Soho neighborhood, and she also shared pics of her look to Instagram.

The bump was clearly visible in her post, which Jenner captioned with a simple angel baby emoji. In the photos, she was rocking a short, figure-hugging white dress with a long white coat and silver sunglasses.

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, debuted her bump online yesterday. Weeks after E! News confirmed Jenner is pregnant a second time, the mom-to-be posted a video to Instagram confirming the news. The 90-second clip showed Jenner and Scott getting the pregnancy test results, sharing the announcement with her mom Kris Jenner and attending a doctor appointment with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

It looks like the on-again couple's firstborn is already looking forward to being a big sister as the video showed Stormi sweetly kissing Jenner’s tummy. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Jenner told E! News. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach."

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

The insider said Jenner "always wanted to give Stormi a sibling" and that the makeup mogul and the rapper were "on the same page about having another baby."

"Kylie is very excited to be pregnant and wants her kids to be close," a second source continued. "So she's excited how close Stormi will be, age-wise, to this baby."

In fact, this latter insider said the pregnancy is bringing Scott and Jenner even "closer together." Shared the source, "Kylie and Travis really have a lot of love between them. Kylie really loves Travis, and she does see a future with him."

While Jenner kept details of her first pregnancy private until after Stormi's birth, a third insider suggested that won't necessarily be the case this time around.

"Kylie doesn't plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy," the source close to Jenner added. "She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you'll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out."