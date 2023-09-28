Potential Taylor Swift appearance at Sunday's Chiefs-Jets game causes ticket price increase

Taylor Swift once again is filling stadiums.

No, her sold-out The Eras Tour doesn't resume until mid-October, but she's now putting Swifties in the seats at football games.

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, causing rumors of her potential relationship with the Super Bowl champions’ star tight end Travis Kelce to become the main NFL storyline of the week. There is now speculation that the 12-time Grammy winner will attend this week’s Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which is not far from Swift's Manhattan residence.

That has led to a spike in prices on the secondary market for a ticket that most embattled Jets fans would be more than willing to unload at a premium rate to a Swiftie in a Kelce jersey.

SeatGeek told NBC on Thursday that one day after Swift attended the Chiefs game, there was a 26% increase in the average resale ticket price for the Chiefs-Jets game, from $168 on Sunday to $212 on Monday. Demand has steadily increased each day since, reaching an average price of $245 on Wednesday when reports of Swift planning to attend Sunday’s game began to circulate.

Nearly 20 percent of all tickets sold on StubHub for the Chiefs-Jets matchup have been purchased since Sunday night, the company told NBC. With a 175% jump in sales rate on in the three days since Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game, the matchup against the Jets has become the second-highest selling game of the weekend on StubHub behind only the Dallas Cowboys-New England Patriots matchup.

Average price of tickets sold on StubHub since Sunday have remained steady at $246.

As of Thursday night, the least expensive pair of seats were $111 per ticket plus fees on SeatGeek and $113 per ticket plus fees on StubHub, providing a much cheaper alternative to those Swift fans who couldn’t afford her concert prices and are desperate to potentially be in the same stadium as her.

Also expect a fair amount of red No. 87 jerseys in the stands because the romance rumors also caused a surge in the sale of Kelce jerseys, which increased by 400% on Sunday, per sports apparel and fan gear company Fanatics.

Kelce’s pursuit of Swift began over the summer when he attended her concert and attempted to give her his phone number on one of her trademark friendship bracelets.

Swift sat in a suite with Kelce’s mother Donna at last week’s game, cheering when the two-time Super Bowl champion caught a touchdown pass. Swift and Kelce then left the stadium together after the game.