Please don't offer this backhanded compliment to Jennifer Aniston

How's Jennifer Aniston doin'?

Well, pretty darn great, thank you. And the 54-year-old doesn't need you to reinforce that.

While discussing the backhanded compliment "you look great for your age" with British Vogue, the Friends alum admitted, "it drives me bananas. I can't stand it."

And rightfully so. "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you're at that stage, so for your age,'" she continued. "I don't even understand what it means. I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in my mind, body and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."

After all, when it comes to fitness, she's never on a break. "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding," she said of her previous routine. "You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren't getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, you burn out—who wants to do that at all?"

Then came Pvolve, a low-impact workout that uses resistance-based equipment. "It's just good on my body; it's good to my body," she told the outlet. "And I feel like I've done something really good for myself."

Also really good for her? Meditating every morning.

"You can meditate anywhere but usually I do it the minute I wake up," she previously told E! News. "I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar. If I'm away, I just find a space for it. And even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes, just I have to do it."

And while Joey doesn't share food, Aniston isn't one to hold back a life hack. So, she shared how she always keeps a protein bar on hand to keep herself satiated.

"If I'm driving around all day," she shared, "it's usually in my cooler in the car and I'll have it on my way home so I'm not so starving that I just eat like, crap or to eat too much."

And yes, you read that correctly. The actress never leaves home without her...cooler.

"I've learned my lesson living as we live in California," she admitted. "You go to get your bar and you open the package and it's just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster."