‘Pitch Perfect' star Anna Camp confirms she's dating Jade Whipkey 

Anna Camp's romance is hitting all the right notes.

After all, the "Pitch Perfect" star and Jade Whipkey soft-launched their relationship on social media this month, sharing a glimpse into their date nights.

Camp reshared a photo from dinner with the on-set stylist posted on her Instagram story May 13, in which she wrote, "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."

Earlier this month, the "You" actress posted a pic on her Instagram Story of Whipkey taking a sip of wine with a meal, writing, "Date night."

Although Camp and Whipkey had only just begun putting a spotlight on their relationship, the news eventually resurfaced an old TikTok interview where the couple spoke candidly about their dating history.

"I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited," Camp explained in the Feb. 12 TikTok video. "Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I'm an actor and I was like, 'OK, bye!'"

But the 42-year-old — who finalized her divorce from "Pitch Perfect" "costar Skylar Astin in August 2019 after less than two years of marriage — isn't worried about anything when it comes to dating men.

"I don't expect anything," Camp said in the TikTok earlier this year. "Not anymore, because I'm dating a woman -- and it's great."

After Camp and Astin — who tied the knot in 2016 after dating for three years — divorced, the former was focused on relearning who she is.

"It's been really scary and liberating at the same time," Camp said at a Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour panel in 2019. "I've had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also really empowering. I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I've been making have been for the best. So, that's good."

Although the experience had been difficult, she was looking at the silver lining.

"I think that I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason," she explained. "I've also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it."