Originally appeared on E! Online

Pink is proud to see her daughter try, try, try.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer shared a look at her and her 13-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart’s performance at the Democratic National Convention Aug. 22, and the sweet speech she gave the teen just before they took the stage together.

“Just do you thing,” she told her daughter. “Whatever you don’t sing, I will. It’s going to be brilliant. OK? I’ll be ready.”

Pink — who shares Willow and her 7-year-old son Jameson Moon with husband Carey Hart — took the stage with her daughter to sing a stripped-down rendition of “What About Us” at the Chicago-based convention, which also included a performance by The Chicks to sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” For the mother-daughter moment, Pink and Willow donned matching all-black outfits, proving further they are seamlessly in sync.

And while Pink took the time to hype up her teenager ahead of taking the stage — Willow is no stranger to performing with her. After all, she previously joined the three-time Grammy winner for a portion of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour, which Pink previously told E! News was, “impossible, beautiful, and memory-making.”

But just because Willow has occasionally joined in to perform her mom’s pop anthem doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be following in her footsteps.

“She's going to be a trauma surgeon," Pink, 44, explained to E! News in May. “She's into Broadway musical theater more so than all this pop business. She said she would like to get Broadway out of the way so she can be a trauma surgeon.”

Indeed, Willow recently exited stage left when it came to accompanying her mom on tour.

“This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams,” Pink wrote in an emotional June Instagram post. “I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug. It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”