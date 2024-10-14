Pink says daughter Willow being a theater kid is the ‘ultimate dream'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Pink is giving the world another reason to say she’s an incredible mother.

After a recent trip to see "The Great Gatsby" on Broadway with her theater-”obsessed” daughter Willow, 13, the “So What” singer praised the show and celebrated her daughter’s interest in the art form.

“I am happy as long as my kids are being their authentic selves, and they’re not a--holes,” Pink wrote in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. “But having a theater kid? Ultimate dream slash best case scenario.”

Pink is sharing a touching moment with her daughter moments before the duo took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

The 45-year-old—who shares Willow and son Jameson Moon, 7 with husband Carey Hart, 49—went on to thank the cast of "The Great Gatsby" for both their excellence and being shining examples of determination.

“I am so in awe of people that even want this,” Pink continued. “It is such hard work, dedication, sacrifice. What a freaking show. What a magical ensemble, cast- crew. Thank you to everyone at @bwaygatsby for showing my daughter that the best of the best not only reached the top, but they also can remain the best humans as well. Tonight was generosity personified.”

PHOTOS Pink's Greatest Live Performances Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The “Raise Your Glass” singer — who included a video of Willow dancing some of the choreography with the Gatsby cast — also emphasized the importance of simply trying your best in the midst of a chaotic world.

“I am under no illusion that any of this is easy,” Pink explained. “Parenting, being a kid, being on this earth, any of it. As long as we are doing ‘almost our best’, and allowing others to be their true selves- then I think we’re nailing it.”

And the mother-daughter duo’s trip to the show is on brand for the pair, as Willow, with the strong support of her mother, has made theater a priority in her life, even leaving Pink’s Summer Carnival tour in June to participate in a production of "Bye Bye Birdie" at home.

“You’re leaving me. Why would you ever do that?” Pink teased Willow in a June Instagram video. “I remember when you came out on stage for the first time in Mamma Mia! and I was like, 'Who is that person?' I had never seen you so big and like, your energy was six times your body, it was amazing. I was blown away."

“I want her to go do the damn thing," Pink said in a May interview with People. “She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird.”