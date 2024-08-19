Phil Donahue, legendary talk show host, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, a journalist and former television host who pioneered the daytime issue-oriented talk show, died Sunday. He was 88 years old.

Donahue's family said in a statement to NBC News that he passed away at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie.

The statement noted he passed away "peacefully following a long illness."

The host of the self-titled "The Phil Donahue Show" broke ground when it entered national syndication in 1970, tackling controversial topics considered taboo at the time, including abortion, race relations and abuse in the Catholic Church. The program was also the first to include audience participation and became one of the most influential television programs of its time. It helped earn him the moniker the "King of Daytime Talk."

Born on Dec. 21, 1935, Donahue got his start in television in Cleveland, Ohio, first working at KYW and later hosting a call-in radio talk show called "The Conversation Piece" in Dayton. The show's success led to the creation of the "The Phil Donahue Show."

During the 1992 Presidential campaign, Donahue was credited with expanding the role of daytime television by featuring an unprecedented debate between then-candidates Bill Clinton and Jerry Brown.

The show, which ran for 29 years, is regarded as the longest-running syndicated talk show in television history.

Oprah Winfrey said in a 2010 interview that, "If it weren't for Phil Donahue, there would never have been an Oprah Show."

