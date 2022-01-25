Peter Dinklage Slams Upcoming ‘Snow White' Movie For ‘Backwards' Depiction

"Game of Thrones" alum Peter Dinklage is calling out Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake.

The 52-year-old actor recently appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, where he opened up about his thoughts about the upcoming film, of which production is set to begin later this year.

Last June, Disney confirmed to E! News that "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will star as the titular role.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage said during the Jan. 24 episode. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.' Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Dinklage continued, "You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that f------ backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough."

"I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it," he added. "All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, 'what are you doing?'"

As far as the plot for the Disney remake, the production studio has not yet unveiled details about the movie featuring the fairytale princess. In addition to production beginning sometime this year, it's also been confirmed that "(500) Days of Summer" director Marc Webb will be at the helm for the flick.

However, despite his assessment, Dinklage also explained that he's open to the film if it does have a more modern take that ventures away from the 1937 original.

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f----- up, cool, or progressive spin on it?" he added. "Let's do it... all in."