Pete Davidson's Mom Has the Sweetest Reaction to News of His Upcoming TV Show

Pete Davidson's mom is still his No. 1 fan.

Amy Davidson took to Instagram to cheer on the "Saturday Night Live" comedian as Deadline reported that he's set to star in a series based on his own life. The mother of two shared a photo of the article, adding a blue heart sticker in ultimate mom fashion.

According to Deadline, the Staten Island native will tackle the lead role in the series, tentatively titled "Bupkis." The outlet described the show, helmed by "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels' production company Broadway Video, as a "raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," adding, "It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Davidson's eyes."

The outlet also reported that, like Davidson's past projects, "Bupkis" will be an "unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated" show. So don't plan on watching this with your family.

This is just the latest project to take inspiration from Davidson's life, including the death of his dad Scott on Sept. 11, 2001. In 2020, the comedian starred in the Judd Apatow film "King of Staten Island," which followed a twenty-something as he sought to find meaning after his father died in the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers.

And while Davidson seems to be booking roles left and right, don't expect to see him in Kim Kardashian's reality series, premiering April 14. The mom of four told Variety that she's "not opposed" to filming with the comedian, but said, "It's just not what he does."

However, she didn't exactly rule out a future appearance. "If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away," she expertly teased. "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

That being said, Kardashian said she'll "definitely" discuss Davidson on the show, revealing that people can expect to learn "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

In the meantime, Kardashian is keeping the masses entertained with the help of North West and Penelope Disick, of course. The trio got dolled up in their best emo makeup to sing along to Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith's song "emo girl." Suffice to say, this TikTok is going down in Kardashian history -- bible!