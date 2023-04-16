Pete Davidson Is Returning to ‘SNL' to Host the Show for the 1st Time Ever

Pete Davidson is returning to "Saturday Night Live."

In a tweet April 15, "SNL" shared the news that Davidson will serve as host on May 6, making it his first time as host of the late-night sketch comedy series. The "SNL" alum will be joined by Lil Uzi Vert, who will be that week's musical guest.

Next show!!! pic.twitter.com/AMdCeLXGOk — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023

Davidson was a cast member on the show for eight seasons until he announced he was leaving in May 2022.

Since leaving the show, Davidson has been focusing more on his acting career. He appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s movie, “Good Mourning,” and acted alongside Kaley Cuoco in their film, “Meet Cute.”

Now, the “King of Staten Island” is gearing up for the release of his new Peacock series, “Bupkis,” where he plays a fictionalized version of himself. "Bupkis" is produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of “Saturday Night Live."

Last May, Davidson revealed he was leaving "SNL" in an "emotional" throwback video he shared of himself hugging his creative partner, Dave Sirus.

"This video was taken 8 years ago," Davidson wrote in the caption of the post. "Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one."

He added, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times."

Davidson then thanked Michaels and the rest of the cast for believing in him.

"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at 'SNL' my life," he said. "I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."

