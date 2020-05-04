People in Quarantine Recreate Iconic Looks in #MetGalaChallenge

Just like every nonessential gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, fashion's biggest night has migrated to the virtual world -- except it's not the celebrities who are making the Met Gala headlines this year.

With the annual event held on the first Monday of May being postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, people who are stuck in quarantine have gotten creative with their free time and recreated the iconic looks from past years' Met Gala red carpet.

They gathered items found around the house and got to work. Outfits that cost thousands of dollars and jewelry that cost millions of dollars were recreated with bedsheets and tin foil.

One of the most impressive recreations was of Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala four memorable looks.

my recreation of @ladygaga ‘s 2019 met gala look for the #MetGalaChallenge! (yes, all 4 of them) Made from pink bedsheets, a laundry bin, black photo backdrop, and other stuff from around the house!



feat. my dad as my umbrella assistant and my mom as the camerawoman! 💕 pic.twitter.com/zTgHoU6K6J — Shay 💕 (@crescentshaycos) May 3, 2020

Vogue put out a call last week for people to participate in the #MetGalaChallenge since the magazine was unable to organize the event this year. Some of those with the best recreations will be highlighted by its editors.

It wasn't just fashion fans who joined in on the challenge. Even Mindy Kaling decided to dress up as Jared Leto, recreating his look from last year's camp-theme gala.

Check out the rest of the best looks below:

@mindykaling @voguemagazine #MetGalaChallenge My favorite met gala look! Shoutout to my dad for lending me his rubber gloves and to my mom for that kundan necklace/crown. #MindyKaling #vogue pic.twitter.com/VQcJlAVZoc — Chandani Ramkishun (@chandani523) May 3, 2020

1. Hair is long enough to slick back with gel.

2. #MetGalaChallenge 3. How’s your #Quarantine going? pic.twitter.com/jEpVfu8nfw — Starr Solomon (@starr_solomon) May 2, 2020