People have 1 big question about Ariana Grande's ‘floating' Oscars dress

In many ways, Oscar nominee Ariana Grande was wearing a dress that looked exactly the way we thought it would: it’s the palest of pinks, it’s off-the-shoulder and it's very demure. All befitting for the Galinda/Glinda star of “Wicked.”

But Grande had some visual surprises in store for the red carpet.

“I’m guessing they made this custom for her. The fit on this bodice is almost impossible to do,” said designer Christian Siriano on the E! red carpet.

The dress is haute couture by Maison Schiaparelli. In addition to the fitted bodice, the structured dress juts out sharply from her waist and then falls straight to the ground in a sparkly, sheer tulle.

The “floating” dress, as E! fashion correspondent Zanna Roberts Rossi described it, almost looks like it could be a costume for her character in “Wicked,” if slightly more understated.

“I have no idea how she’s going to sit in this tonight,” said Rossi with a laugh, asking the question so many were thinking. “It’s continuing the Glinda-fication of it all. It’s a nod to her without being too much.”

This is not Grande's first time wearing Schiaparelli. In a recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Grande wore another inventive Schiaparelli look from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Will this dress be “popular” with Grande's fans? We'll have to wait and see.

