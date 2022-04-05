Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

The instructions called for fried, but the internet has roasted Paula Patton's chicken recipe.

The actress put on her apron and showed off her mom's fried chicken recipe in an Instagram video on March 4. But after sharing her instructions, fans were up in arms, criticizing everything from the recipe itself to Paula's skills.

Turns out the actress can take the heat and will not get out of the kitchen. "It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Paula said in an April 5 Instagram post, "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."

Paula's oil seasoning was one of her critics' main issues. One user captioned a TikTok video posted to Twitter, "Paula Patton just ruined my day." In the TikTok, the user showcased disbelief over Paula's method of not only washing her chicken, but seasoning it while it cooked in the grease.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"In the grease?," the user exclaimed. "You're seasoning grease!"

Others took to Twitter to share their disapproval, with one user adding, "Paula Patton didnt wash her chicken properly, didnt season it, didnt season the flour, seasoned the oil and the chicken was still pink Me calling 911."

Daily Pop Recipes

A fellow user also chimed in, writing, "Chicken cost too much for Paula Patton to be out here doing what she doing."

Meanwhile, some viewers thought Paula really cooked up a prank.

"I refuse to believe that Paula Patton vid was anything but an April Fool's Day gag because ain't no way," the user wrote. "I'd believe she was a comedy mastermind before I believe somebody is out here seasoning their fried chicken grease."

Turns out this recipe is no joke, but it has proved to be hard to swallow on the internet.