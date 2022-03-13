Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

Patrick Mahomes wed his longtime love Brittany Matthews on Saturday, March 12.

The bride and groom, parents to 12-month-old daughter Sterling, tied the knot in Hawaii in front of friends and family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his new wife posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes."

The bride wore a white bridal gown with spaghetti-straps, a cut-out bodice and a long train and cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a light gray suit.

Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man. "Happy for you brother!" he wrote on the NFL star's post.

The wedding comes more than a year after Mahomes popped the question to Matthews in a suite decorated with flowers, candles and a giant "Will You Marry Me" sign at his team's home stadium in Missouri on Sept. 1, 2020.

"The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!" Matthews, also 26, wrote on Instagram the following day. "You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Later that month, the personal trainer and entrepreneur announced that she and Mahomes were "taking a small detour to the wedding" and expecting their first child together. They welcomed Sterling on February 20, 2021.

"My biggest blessing & my biggest joy!" Matthews later wrote on Instagram. "Baby girl you make me the happiest!"

It wasn't long before the couple resumed wedding planning. And by March 2021, Matthews had revealed that they'd secured a date and a venue. Over the past few months, the bride has continued to update followers on the process, sharing photos and videos of her shopping for her dream dress, celebrating her queen of hearts-themed bridal shower and enjoying her Miami bachelorette party.

Matthews and Mahomes started dating in high school and will be marking 10 years together this month.

And whether they're celebrating a major victory or dealing with social media "haters," they're always each other's rock. As Matthews wrote in a June Instagram post, "Always & Forever by your side."