Paris Hilton Was ‘Shocked' by Sarah Silverman's Apology for 2007 Joke

Paris Hilton is all about growth.

The "This Is Paris" podcast host recently opened up about the "cruel" and "mean" treatment she was subjected to in the 'aughts, revealing how "painful" it was to be the butt of the joke for comedians like David Letterman and Sarah Silverman.

Following her candid confessions, Silverman, who roasted the socialite at the 2007 MTV VMAs, extended an apology on "The Sarah Silverman Podcast."

"The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," the comedian recalled. "There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways."

Now, Hilton admits she never received the letter, but either way, she accepts Silverman's apology.

The "House of Wax" actress spoke about it in an impromptu episode of "This Is Paris."

"I was not expecting an apology," Hilton said. "I wasn't asking for one, that was just my sister, you know, being very protective and wanting an apology. So, yeah, I was very shocked when I got it.

"I really just appreciate it so much, and I'm glad that her comedy has grown and she realizes that it's not nice to make fun of people. And I think everyone learns that in life," she said. "Sarah is hilarious, like I've listened to her comedy and I've always been a big fan. Well, before that moment, and always just thought she was so funny, but not when she's making fun of people. I think she's just funny when she's just being her funny self."

Hilton adds she's appreciative that Silverman has taken the time to reflect on the jokes she's made, not just at Hilton's expense, but in "other situations" as well.

The star even acknowledges her own missteps in life.

"I know where she's coming from, because just like everyone, you know, we've all said things in our past that we felt bad about, we later regretted," Hilton said. "And just, I don't know, I think everyone is guilty of doing that."

The socialite then recalls how she felt hearing Silverman's apology, which she describes as shocking, because, as she put it, she's "used to just hearing her be funny and make her jokes."

Hilton said she even "got a little teary eyed" when she heard that Silverman saw her in the crowd and felt bad.

"I got a little emotional because I was like that's actually really sweet because... It just didn't seem that way. But obviously, when you're up there doing a comedy sketch it's not like you're gonna be how you truly feel inside sometimes. And, yeah, I just really really want to thank you for saying that to me."

In addition, the newly-engaged reality star adds that that she wishes she received the letter.

"Who did not pass me on that letter? Because I would have loved to read it."

The 40-year-old starlet says the letter would "have just meant a lot back then," adding that the award show has "haunted" her for years.

Even so, she tells Silverman, "Thank you so much for your apology, it means so much to me."

And to those who are questioning whether the time has passed to reach out to that person they hurt, Hilton assures, "Apologies are never too late."