Summer is about to get a little less fun.

Paige DeSorbo announced she's leaving "Summer House" following the season nine reunion, which concluded June 4.

“I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to 'Summer House,'" the "Giggly Squad" podcast cohost shared with fans on her Instagram Stories June 5. "Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life – the friendships, the drama, the giggles. All unforgettable."

Since joining the Bravo series during season three in 2019, DeSorbo noted, "You’ve seen me grow up over these last seven summers. I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me."

However, the 32-year-old continued, "But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close. To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into – and how many of you would be along for the ride."

That ride is just getting started, too.

"And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise," Paige — who split from boyfriend Craig Conover in November — concluded her message. "So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed.”

Paige DeSorbo (Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

Back in April, DeSorbo weighed in on her "Summer House" future as her career offscreen continues to skyrocket.

"There’s an end date for me at some point," she told Glamour in an interview published April 17. "With the lifestyle of 'Summer House' specifically, I’m probably not fitting into the original show idea anymore. Whenever I see a comment that’s like, 'She’s a little too old to be on this,' I’m like, 'Yeah, I kind of am.'"

Plus, she's more focused on work than play these days.

"I’m probably not as fun to party with as a 25-year-old, and I get that," she added. "I would stay on reality TV, but it’s only fun and real if it’s your lifestyle, and as I get older, I am straying away more and more from partying every weekend."

"I really can’t drink two nights in a row; I will pass away," the New York native jokingly added. "I was actually nervous for this season to come out because I felt like I didn’t do anything this summer because I was so tired from working."

DeSorbo also addressed rumors that a move to "The Real Housewives of New York City" might be her next move.

"The 'Housewives' is such an established franchise, I think it would be very hard for me to assimilate," she confessed. "I would never say never, but it’s not something I’m working toward."

