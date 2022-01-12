Oscars Will Have a Host Again for the First Time Since 2018

The Academy Awards are returning to tradition.

The 94th Oscars on March 27 will have a host after three years when the ceremony proceeded without a master of ceremonies, an ABC executive said Tuesday.

Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, confirmed the decision during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Variety reported.

Erwich did not specify who would get the gig. "It might be me," he joked. He said he was confident that Will Packer, the producer organizing this year's telecast, would pick the right person.

