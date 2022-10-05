Original ‘Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie

"Blues Clues" is getting its first live-action movie, and the television show's original host, Steve Burns, is here to save the day.

"Blue's Big City Adventure" takes Blue and current host Josh, played by Josh Dela Cruz, on a trip through New York City, singing and dancing with big names along the way.

On his way to audition for Rainbow Puppy's Broadway musical, Josh realizes he forgot his handy dandy notebook at home. To avoid getting lost in the "Big Apple," their team recruits none other than original "Blues Clues" host, Burns.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the newly released trailer, Burns can be seen opening the door to an animated alarm clock, bar of soap and salt shaker, asking, "You? Is it you?"

All three show hosts from over the years, including Joe, portrayed by Donovan Patton, join together for the first time in the music-filled film.

Other stars to join the cast include BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

The new film will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Friday, Nov. 18, with the lead single, "On Our Way," being released this Friday, Oct. 7.

In September 2021, Burns, who hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, made everyone weepy with nostalgia with a heartfelt message on Nick Jr.'s Twitter account for the show's 25th anniversary.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

"You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hangout with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? Burns said.

He reminded how he abruptly left the show to go to college, which he described as "really challenging, but great."

“I mean, we started out with clues,” he said later in the clip. “And now, it’s what — student loans and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know?”

The now-48-year-old ended the viral video telling fans that he's proud of them for growing up, giving thanks for helping him along the way and saying he's "super glad we're still friends."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: