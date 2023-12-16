entertainment news

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies, rock band announces

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band said in a tribute

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of iconic rock band AC/DC, has died, the group announced Saturday. He was 77.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin," the band said in a tribute on social media.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Burgess was a native of Australia and was among the first group of band members along with lead vocalist Dave Evans, Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt and Malcom Young, according to Deadline. He played on the band’s debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl?"

