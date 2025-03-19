What time does the Opry's 100th anniversary concert start? How to watch

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an epic concert airing tonight on NBC.

For the last century, country artists have delighted music fans with performances on the iconic stage.

As the Opry prepares to turn 100 years old, some of the country industry's biggest names are uniting to mark the momentous occasion with a TV special called “Opry 100: A Live Celebration.”

Eager to tune in? Here's everything you need to know.

What will happen during the 'Opry 100: A Live Celebration'?

Blake Shelton will host “Opry 100: A Live Celebration,” a three-hour TV special that will blend musical performances with a bit of history about the Grand Ole Opry.

Per NBC, the performances will take place from two venues in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium, which once housed the Opry.

“Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration,” Shelton said in a statement, per NBC.

During an Opry segment that aired on TODAY on March 19, Shelton said the concert will be like a "family reunion."

"This night is going to be like no other. This is one of those once in a lifetime things," he said.

When Shelton got his invitation to become a member of the Opry in 2010, it was "one of the biggest moments of my life, definitely the biggest moment of my musical career."

Where can I watch the 'Opry 100: A Live Celebration'?

Country fans can tune in to “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” live on Wednesday, March 19 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also be streaming live on Peacock.

Who’s performing?

The all-star lineup features country industry veterans and newbies alike, including several Opry members.

Shelton told TODAY that having so many members of the Opry under one roof is going to be a “special” experience.

“Because to get all of us together in one place at one time is it’s almost impossible,” he said.

In addition to the list of performers below, Randy Travis will also appear on the special:

Blake Shelton

Reba McEntire

Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Carrie Underwood

Clint Black

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Brad Paisley

Eric Church

Amy Grant

Dierks Bentley

Marty Stuart

Trace Adkins

Vince Gill

The War and Treaty

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating its anniversary all year

Throughout the year, the Grand Ole Opry will be continuing the celebration in honor of its 100th anniversary.

Per NBC, the venue will have "bigger shows, iconic stars, and surprise guests" as part of its Opry 100 series. The entire month of October will be dedicated to the Opry's birthday.

