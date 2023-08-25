Liam Payne is on the mend.

The One Direction alum announced the postponement of his South American tour, set to kickstart in September, due to a kidney infection that led to him being hospitalized.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," he captioned an Aug. 25 Instagram video of himself sharing the news. "Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

The 29-year-old noted, "I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets-so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

In his video, Payne explained that he had began rehearsing for the tour but had been "a little bit unwell," leading him to seek medical attention.

"I've just been advised that now is really not the time to be out on the road trying to recover from this," he added, noting that sometime in the future, he'll be able to hopefully have "an even bigger, better show."

In early July, after completing a 100-day stay at a Louisiana facility amid his sobriety journey, Payne announced the start of his tour.

"I feel like I have a grip on life now and everything that was getting away from me," he said in a July 8 YouTube video. "After I got back out, that process had worked for me, but there were still some little bits left that I kind of had to deal with myself."