Maia Shibutani

Olympic Skater Maia Shibutani Underwent Surgery to Remove ‘Incredibly Shocking’ Tumor

U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor found on her kidney.

The 25-year-old athlete shared the news via Instagram on Monday.

"It's been a really tough week," Shibutani wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality--it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys."

It’s been a really tough week. Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality - it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys. Receiving this news has been incredibly shocking and difficult to handle. I’ve been so scared, but I have had the full support of my family, doctors, and nurses. I had surgery yesterday to remove the tumor. The surgery was successful and I was able to keep the rest of my kidney. I am in recovery at the hospital and have been in a lot of pain post-surgery, but I am grateful. My doctor said there is a 60/40 chance that the tumor was malignant versus benign (we will know soon), but I am young, healthy, and feel fortunate that this was detected so early. While this is deeply personal news, I don’t want rumors to spread, or for anyone to worry in case people say they saw me at the hospital. (Next time, just say “hi”) • I am going to try and stay positive and focus on my recovery. I appreciate all of the support and good vibes sent my way. My fingers are crossed, too. ❤️

The two-time bronze medalist wrote receiving the news "has been incredibly shocking and difficult to handle."

"I've been so scared, but I have had the full support of my family, doctors, and nurses," she continued.

Shibutani then explained the surgery to remove the tumor was successful and that she was able to keep the rest of her kidney.

"I am in recovery at the hospital and have been in a lot of pain post-surgery, but I am grateful," she added. "My doctor said there is a 60/40 chance that the tumor was malignant versus benign (we will know soon), but I am young, healthy, and feel fortunate that this was detected so early."

While she acknowledged this was "deeply personal news," she decided to share it to prevent rumors from spreading. She also claimed she didn't want "anyone to worry in case people say they saw me at the hospital."

All of the messages of love and positivity have meant a lot and are so appreciated. Generally, things are moving in the right direction. I had to spend an extra night in the hospital following my surgery, but I was discharged yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, the pain post-surgery has been worse than I anticipated. I’ve had my fair share of injuries in skating and I’m used to muscle and bone stuff, but this is different. It was explained to me that since I am young and in good shape, my muscles and nerves are really sensitive. Walking and making even smaller body movements is currently very painful and extremely challenging. It’s been tough to not feel discouraged and weak, but focusing on gratitude has really helped. My parents are with me and Alex was able to support me through those difficult first steps. I’m grateful for all of the messages of encouragement - I feel very cared for and supported. This recovery will take time and I’m still waiting on news, but I’m determined to come back stronger.

"I am going to try and stay positive and focus on my recovery," she concluded. "I appreciate all of the support and good vibes sent my way. My fingers are crossed, too."

Shibutani skates with her brother Alex Shibutani. The dynamic duo is often referred to as the "Shib Sibs." The sibling commented on his sister's post with a series of heart emojis. Several other athletes, including Tara Lipinski and Michelle Kwan, left supportive comments, as well.

