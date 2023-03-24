Olivia Wilde Slams Leaked Custody Papers in Jason Sudeikis Case

Olivia Wilde is looking to keep things private.

After the "Don't Worry Darling" star's legal documents — from her and ex Jason Sudeikis' custody battle over their two kids Otis, 8, Daisy, 6 — were leaked to the public, Wilde is clapping back.

The 39-year-old's rep told E! News in a statement March 24: "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic."

The statement concluded, "Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The legal documents reportedly contained information that a judge rejected Sudeikis' request to have the case moved from Los Angeles to New York, per TMZ. E! News has not been able to verify the ruling as the records are sealed.

E! News reached out to Sudeikis' rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Public Outings

The leaked papers come two months after the "Book Smart" director and "Horrible Bosses" actor were photographed hugging it out after attending a meeting together.

At the time, it appeared Wilde and Sudeikis, 47 — who were together for almost 10 years before calling it quits in November 2020 — were nothing short of friendly exes. However, their embrace wasn't the first time the former couple put on a united front over the past year, as the two also set the record straight in the aftermath of allegations from their children's former nanny.

In October 2022, the Daily Mail published an interview with the unidentified nanny, that detailed the exes' allegedly tumultuous relationship, along with a claim that they had fired her from her position without severance pay.

She also claimed that the "Ted Lasso" star was upset that his ex was bringing a special salad dressing to her then-boyfriend Harry Styles — who she dated for two years after meeting on the set of the 2022 film "Don't Worry Darling" in 2020.

But Wilde and Sudeikis were not having it. In a response to the accusations, they released their own joint statement to E! News: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

The statement also alleged that the woman in question launched a "now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues," and the claims have "reached its unfortunate apex."

Jason Sudeikis is getting candid. In the new cover story for GQ Australia, the "Ted Lasso" actor broke his silence on the end of his relationship with Olivia Wilde.