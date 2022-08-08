‘Grease' Actress and Singer Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73

Newton-John battled breast cancer for 30 years.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, best known for her portrayal as Sandy in the 1978 hit "Grease" and for her hit song "Physical," has died. She was 73.

Her official Instagram account made the shocking announcement Monday, saying the actress and activist had died peacefully surrounded by family at her ranch in Southern California.

"Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall," the post reads.

