NYC Hip Hop Legend DJ Kay Slay Dead at 55

Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, was an integral part of the city's musical and artistic culture for nearly four decades

DJ Kay Slay, one of New York City's hip hop legends as a graffiti artist, DJ, producer and radio host, has died at age 55 after a long battle with COVID.

In a statement released through HOT97, where he worked, the family of the legendary entertainer confirmed his passing over the weekend.

He had reportedly been ill with COVID since late last year, and had been recovering in a hospital prior to his passing.

