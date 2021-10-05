NKOTB Announce 2022 Mixtape Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Rick Astley

New Kids on the Block announced Monday the group is hitting the road for an arena tour alongside throwback acts Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.

The Mixtape Tour will launch May 2022 and is going to be a must-see for '90s music fans.

Here are the details, “Step by Step.”

Step 1: We Can Have Lots of Fun

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 10, 2022, and will hit 50-plus cities across North America. (Scroll down to see a full list of stops.)

The tour will include three more ‘80s and ‘90s throwback acts: Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley.

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

Step 2: There's So Much We Can Do

The Mixtape Tour 2022 is the latest “Mixtape Tour” iteration for NKOTB in recent years. In 2019, the group hit the road alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson for the first Mixtape Tour.

NKOTB previously embarked on a concert tour with special guests Paula Abdul and Boys II Men under "The Total Package" tour.

Step 3: It's Just You and Me

Fans will get their fill of nostalgia when brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood take the stage.

Concertgoers can also expect such hits as “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” from hip-hop royalty Salt-N-Pepa, not to mention Rick Astley's eighties smashes like “Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever."

And, as for the R&B group En Vogue, fans can except to “Free Your Mind," and sing along to "Hold On” and "Never Gonna Get It."

Step 4: I Can Give You More

The beloved pop group known for hits like “Hangin’ Tough” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” just to name a few, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday to preview the live show with a performance.

“It’s been two years, basically, or more since we have toured,” band member Donnie Wahlberg said. “And as you can see we have the craziest and best and most amazing fans on the face of the earth. We’re really anxious to get back to them, and I know they’re anxious to get back to us."

Step 5: Don't You Know That the Time Has Arrived

In a Live Nation press release, Wahlberg said NKTOB is more than ready for the big tour.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” the singer said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

MixTape Tour 2022 Schedule

May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12th – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 13th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 14th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 15th – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 18th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 19th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20th – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 21st – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 22nd – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 25th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 26th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

May 27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

May 28th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 29th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 31st – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

June 1st – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 4th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 5th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 6th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

June 7th – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 10th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 11th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 12th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 14th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 15th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 21st – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 22nd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 24th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 25th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 26th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

June 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 30th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

July 1st – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 2nd – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6th – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

July 7th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 8th – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

July 10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 14th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 17th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21st – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

July 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 23rd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena