NKOTB Announce 2022 Mixtape Tour With Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Rick Astley

New Kids on the Block announced Monday the group is hitting the road for an arena tour alongside throwback acts Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.
The Mixtape Tour will launch May 2022 and is going to be a must-see for '90s music fans.
Here are the details, “Step by Step.”
Step 1: We Can Have Lots of Fun
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 10, 2022, and will hit 50-plus cities across North America. (Scroll down to see a full list of stops.)
The tour will include three more ‘80s and ‘90s throwback acts: Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley.
Step 2: There's So Much We Can Do
The Mixtape Tour 2022 is the latest “Mixtape Tour” iteration for NKOTB in recent years. In 2019, the group hit the road alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson for the first Mixtape Tour.
Entertainment News
NKOTB previously embarked on a concert tour with special guests Paula Abdul and Boys II Men under "The Total Package" tour.
Step 3: It's Just You and Me
Fans will get their fill of nostalgia when brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood take the stage.
Concertgoers can also expect such hits as “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” from hip-hop royalty Salt-N-Pepa, not to mention Rick Astley's eighties smashes like “Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever."
And, as for the R&B group En Vogue, fans can except to “Free Your Mind," and sing along to "Hold On” and "Never Gonna Get It."
Step 4: I Can Give You More
The beloved pop group known for hits like “Hangin’ Tough” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” just to name a few, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday to preview the live show with a performance.
“It’s been two years, basically, or more since we have toured,” band member Donnie Wahlberg said. “And as you can see we have the craziest and best and most amazing fans on the face of the earth. We’re really anxious to get back to them, and I know they’re anxious to get back to us."
Step 5: Don't You Know That the Time Has Arrived
In a Live Nation press release, Wahlberg said NKTOB is more than ready for the big tour.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” the singer said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
MixTape Tour 2022 Schedule
May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
May 12th – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 13th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 14th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 15th – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
May 18th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 19th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 20th – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
May 21st – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
May 22nd – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 25th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 26th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
May 27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
May 28th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 29th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
May 31st – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
June 1st – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 4th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 5th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 6th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
June 7th – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
June 10th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 11th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 12th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 14th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 15th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 17th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
June 21st – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 22nd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 24th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 25th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
June 26th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
June 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 30th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
July 1st – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 2nd – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 6th – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
July 7th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 8th – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
July 10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 14th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 17th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 21st – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
July 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
July 23rd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena