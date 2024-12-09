Nikki Glaser will host the 2025 Golden Globes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nikki Glaser is laughing all the way to the Golden Globes.

The comedian, known for her role as host on HBO Max’s "FBoy Island" and her latest Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy special, "Someday You’ll Die," just added the ultimate gig to her already stacked resume — 2025 Golden Globes host.

Glaser is coming in as host one year after Jo Koy's divisive performance emceeing the event that saw him make jokes about then-nominee Robert De Niro welcoming a baby with partner Tiffany Chen at age 79 and take some NSFW jabs at the "Barbie" movie.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In response to the backlash, the comedian shared that he wasn’t taking the criticism well.

“Well, I had fun — you know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember,” Koy said later on GMA3. “It’s a tough room. And it was a hard job, I’m not going to lie. Getting that gig, and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare — that was a crash course.”

READ Jennifer Lopez Sends Nikki Glaser Gift for Defending Her From Critics

Following Glaser’s fiery performance on Netflix’s "The Roast of Tom Brady," the comedian not only cemented her status among Hollywood’s funniest, but also proved that she won’t hold anything back in front of the biggest stars.

That’s right. The same comedian who made those jokes about Gisele Bündchen, her boyfriend Joaquim Valente and Bridget Moynahan during Tom Brady’s epic roast will take the stage on Jan. 5 to celebrate the top honors in film and TV.

Leading up to the announcement that Glaser would be hosting the 82nd annual Golden Globes, the 40-year-old admitted that she had pre-show jitters.

“I am nervous to perform in front of all of those A-listers in a bright room,” she told Cara Delevingne in a sit-down for Interview Magazine published Nov. 21. “Any advice?”

To which the model replied simply, “Don’t f--k it up.”

Though blunt, the comedian was able to read through the lines of Cara’s, uh, recommendation.

As she put it to Cara, “Oh, wait, your advice is treat it like I’m having sex with someone who’s never had sex before and I’m way hotter than they are.”

With that as Glaser's plan, there’s no doubt that the upcoming Globes will be one to remember.

Steve Martin has nothing but support for Jo Koy following his controversial Golden Globes monologue.