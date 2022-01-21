Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents!

The "White Tiger" actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Jan. 21. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," concluding the post, "Thank you so much."

Last January, Priyanka opened up to E!'s "Daily Pop" about the couple's dream to have kids in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."



"Family is a big part of my life," she exclusively told E! News. "It's always been a part of my dreams."

Fast-forward to this January, when the actress told Vanity Fair that their plan was still just as big, telling the publication that "by God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

And perhaps, there may have been a small hint for the near future—since when asked by the publication if she and Nick would be alright with slowing down their thriving careers to raise a child, Priyanka noted that she's definitely on board.

"I'm okay with that," she said. "We're both okay with that."

Well, not only are they both officially on board, but now baby is, too!