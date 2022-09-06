Nick Cannon Takes Pregnant Brittany Bell on ‘Babymoon' to Guam

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell -- who are expecting their third child together -- went on a family getaway to Guam ahead of their little one's arrival. "The Masked Singer" host shared a series of snaps from the trip on social media, including pics of him and Bell -- who held the title of Miss Universe Guam in 2014 -- by the water.

But the two weren't the only ones soaking up the vacation. Cannon also posted selfies with the pair's children, 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

"Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam!" Cannon wrote in the Sep. 6 Instagram post. "Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!"

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cannon is also father to 2-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon revealed in December that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from a battle with brain cancer at just five months old.

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

In June, De La Rosa announced that she is expecting again. However, she has yet to confirm the paternity of her baby.

Cannon confirmed he and Bell were expecting another child -- his ninth -- on Instagram on Aug. 24. At the time, he shared a video montage of himself and the model posing in different outfits with her baby bump.

In addition to breaking the news of their expanded family, Cannon also seemingly snuck in the baby's sex in the caption which read, "Time Stopped and This Happened @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."

Ahead of their #sonRISE, Bell and Cannon have soaked up the sunset on the beaches of Guam.