Nick Cannon Shares His Plan to Remain Celibate After Birth of Baby No. 7

Nick Cannon is trying to not Wild 'N Out for the rest of 2021.

The 40-year-old star recently revealed that he's practicing celibacy after welcoming his seventh child earlier this summer. While "The Masked Singer" host is accustomed to being in the spotlight, he's made headlines this past year for having four children with three different women in the span of a few months.

It appears that Cannon is now planning to hold off on expanding his family, at least for the time being.

"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," the "Wild 'N Out" star told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. on Friday, Oct. 1 during an interview on Revolt's Drink Champs. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."

He added, "I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chillin', I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now."

When both hosts joked that Cannon was "not really, kind of" celibate, he responded, "Nah, y'all said I ain't really. I'm saying I'm going in."

Although the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor is temporarily changing his lifestyle, he previously discussed welcoming four kids within the same year. In fact, Cannon said he didn't understand what all the fuss was all about while appearing on The Breakfast Club in August.

"Well, why do people question that?" Cannon replied when asked about people's questions surrounding his growing family. "I mean, because that's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life and really that's just a classified property when you think about it."

The actor is the father to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He welcomed 4-year-old son Golden and 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. In June 2021, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion. Later that month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed that her and Cannon's baby Zen was born.

When discussing how the mothers of his children must feel, Cannon said, "I'm not going around like, 'Who am I going to impregnate next?' It's usually scenarios."

"Like that's the thing: People say certain things in the public," he continued. "But when you really look at how a family infrastructure is designed, the woman is the one that always leads and makes the decisions."

All in all, the MTV star explained that he's loving fatherhood and spending time with his kids.

"I've learned so much just from my children, man, and it's so amazing," he gushed. "I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time... I've been through so much in my life -- you know physically, mentally and spiritually -- like, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy and to get as much of that as possible to pass on.... That's why I do it, man."