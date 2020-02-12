New Mom Ashley Graham Opens Up About Changing Diapers — Her Own According to the model and first-time mother, postpartum life isn’t “all rainbows and butterflies.”

It’s been three weeks since Ashley Graham welcomed her son Isaac to the world, and since then, she’s been busy doting, feeding and changing diapers — and we’re not just talking about her newborn’s nappies.

As the 32-year-old supermodel revealed on Instagram, she recently learned that diapers are part of her own postpartum life, too.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too," she wrote alongside a selfie.

In the photo, Graham appears to be wearing a cute pair of boyshort-cut undies, but in reality, they’re stylish diapers in disguise.

“After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” she continued.

The one-time wear undergarment is from the company Frida Mom, but the fact that Graham would need it came as a surprise to her, because it’s a topic so rarely talked about.

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” she explained to her fans and followers. “I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! … It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through.”

Graham’s not the first celebrity mama to open up about the messy realities that come after shortly after the baby arrives.

no one told me i would be coming home in diapers too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016

When fellow model and mom Chrissy Teigen gave birth to daughter Luna back in 2016, she tweeted that, “no one told me I would be coming home in diapers too.”

Alas, it’s a reality for many new moms — and even moms-to-be.

Last year, actress Shay Mitchell revealed that she turned to disposables during pregnancy.

"You want to see something?" Mitchell said during a fitting filmed for her "Almost Ready" YouTube series. "Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant. I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, 'I'm f------ wearing diapers.'"

