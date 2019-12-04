Back For a Gig in Stockholm, A$AP Rocky Won’t Play in Prison

Sweden’s prison board says U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky won’t be able to perform in the Swedish prison where he was held until convicted of assault in a June street brawl in Stockholm.

Citing logistical and security issues, Vilhelm Grevik of Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet on Wednesday, that the prison board won’t be able to organize a concert in the Kronoberg prison.

In August, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault. The rapper and his two bodyguards were given "conditional sentences," meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future.

Mayers who wanted to entertain inmates at the Kronoberg prison, is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena.

