Comedian Nate Bargatze named host of 2025 Emmy Awards

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards, CBS announced Wednesday.

One of the most popular stand-ups currently working, Bargatze will emcee the Sept. 14 ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While the Oscars have found success with Conan O'Brien, set to return in 2026, and the Golden Globes with returning host Nikki Glaser, the Emmys have had a harder time finding a regular host. The last four Emmys have been hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

Bargatze, while yet to emcee a major awards show, is among the most sought-after entertainers, releasing three Netflix specials including December's “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and hosting “Saturday Night Live.” With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said.

Last year's Emmys, hosted by the father-son Levy duo, reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54% from the previous year.