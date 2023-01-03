Celebrity weddings

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter Marry in Romantic Ceremony

The couple said "I do" in a New Year's Eve ceremony.

By Kelly Gilmore | E! News

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This couple has completed the race to the altar.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot during a stunning wedding ceremony Dec. 31.

The couple shared glimpses into their special day, which featured a platform surrounded by candles and white flowers. Bubba and Amanda also posed together in front of a staircase lined with pink flowers and red roses, which complimented Bubba's attire well.

After all, for the occasion, the 29-year-old sported a red, velvet blazer paired with a button up shirt and a black bow tie. As for the bride, Amanda, 28, donned a floor-length gown adorned with sparkles and lace accents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As they captioned their joint Instagram post, "Happy New Year from the Wallace's!"

Their wedding comes more than one year after the longtime pair got engaged in July 2021. As for where Bubba got down on one knee? He popped the question while the pair were at Latourell Falls in Oregon.

PHOTOS: Stars Celebrating New Year's Eve 2022

Entertainment News

Iran

Iran Releases Oscar-Winning Film Actress Held Over Protests

news

Lizzo Says Buying Her $15 Million California Mansion in 2022 Was a ‘Milestone' After Sleeping on Couches and in Her Car for Years

At the time, Bubba took the news to Instagram with a little nod towards the timing of it all.

"Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!!" he wrote. "Here's to forever babe, love you @amandacarter17!!"

Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter
Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity weddingsNASCARBubba Wallace
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us