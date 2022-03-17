Musical Acts From ‘American Song Contest' Include Jewel & More Famous Faces

America's best and brightest musical talents are ready to shine.

The U.S.A. is getting its very own version of Eurovision when NBC's new live reality competition series, "American Song Contest," premieres on March 21. The Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg-hosted show will feature 56 performers -- including groups and soloists -- representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. They'll battle it out to win the country's vote for best original song.

While a majority of the talent are up-and-coming artists and singers on the rise, a handful of competitors are instantly recognizable celebrities who have been dominating the music industry for decades.

Famous faces like Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisq (Maryland) and Macy Gray (Ohio) will all compete for their home states starting next week. Fans might also recognize Kentucky's Jordan Smith, who won season nine of "The Voice" in 2015.

Coinciding with the performances each week, Atlantic Records will release all the original songs featured on American Song Contest for fans to enjoy anytime.

American Song Contest premieres Monday, March 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

