Music artist Nell Smith, who collaborated with Flaming Lips, dies at 17

Canadian musician Nell Smith, who collaborated with The Flaming Lips, has died at the age of 17.

Simon Raymonde, co-founder of the record label Bella Union, confirmed her death on Instagram Monday.

“We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” Raymonde wrote. “Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

Smith came into the spotlight with the release of “Where The Viaduct Looms,” an album of Nick Cave song covers recorded with The Flaming Lips in 2021.

The label did not disclose a cause of death. The Flaming Lips during a concert Sunday in Portland, Oregon said she died in a car accident.

“We have a very sad announcement to make tonight,” band leader Wayne Coyne said, according to video shared on social media. “We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell and we recorded an amazing album with her three years ago … We got some very sad messages today that she was killed in a car accident last night and we’re reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love.”

Smith’s family also confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram page.

“It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night. We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say,” it said.

“She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts.”

“Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you. Jude, Rachel, Jed and Ike,” the statement concluded.

