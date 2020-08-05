mulan

‘Mulan' to Skip Theaters and Premiere on Disney+ for $29.99

The decision to move the highly anticipated summer blockbuster to the app comes as theaters across the country remain closed

Liu Yifei as Mulan
Disney

Disney's live-action adaptation of "Mulan" won't premiere in theaters but will instead debut exclusively to Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. on Sept. 4 for $29.99, the company announced Tuesday on a call with investors.

The decision to move the highly anticipated summer blockbuster to the app comes as theaters across the country remain closed and struggle to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie was initially scheduled to come out March 27, was pushed to open July 24 and then pushed again to Aug. 21 before getting delayed indefinitely last month.

Subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Western Europe will also be able to stream the movie on Sept. 4, but prices will vary slightly. In countries that don't have access to Disney+, "Mulan" will be released in theaters on the same date.

