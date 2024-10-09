Good News

Missing teenage daughter of Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd has been found

By Eric Mullin

Steven Drozd
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

The missing teenage daughter of Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steven Drozd was found Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department announced.

Police said Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, 16, is safe after going missing in Seattle over the weekend.

"Charlotte has been found and is safe," Seattle police said in a post on X. "Thanks for everyone’s help getting her back to her family."

No additional details were provided.

Authorities reported Charlotte as missing on Sunday. She had been last seen near the Space Needle at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Flaming Lips, who are currently on tour with Weezer, had a show in Seattle on Friday.

Flaming Lips founder Wayne Coyne said in an Instagram post Tuesday that Charlotte is "safe" and has spoken with her mother. Coyne also thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate Charlotte.

"THANK YOU everyone for all your posts and all your networking and all your support and all your skills and all your trust and all your LOVE !!!," Coyne said.

