Mindy Kaling welcomes her third child — and reveals the baby's name

Mindy Kaling is a mom of three!

The former “The Office” star announced the birth of her third child on June 24 — her own birthday — in an Instagram post.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” wrote Kaling. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Kaling is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Katherine and 3-year-old son Spencer.

In her Instagram post, Kaling shared family pics: Her three children lying together in the grass and of her two eldest sitting with her on a hospital bed. In a third image, Kaling shows off her pregnant stomach.

Kaling is protective of her children’s social media exposure, often photographing them from behind or concealing their faces to preserve their privacy.

The actor has also been coy about the births of her children.

Not only did Kaling wait until she was further along to confirm her pregnancy with Katherine — announcing it to TODAY’s Willie Geist in September 2017 — she shared Spencer’s birth a few months after the fact during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in October 2020. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange,” she said. “But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3rd.”

Kaling also kept the birth of Anne a secret until today.

The actor has never openly revealed the identity of her children’s father or fathers. B.J. Novak, who co-starred with Kaling on “The Office,” is her children’s godfather.

In March 2024, Kaling told TODAY.com that 1:1 playdates help to keep the peace.

“If you add a third kid, the volume goes up exponentially, it’s like 100 times louder, it’s 100 times more of a mess than when you have two kids,” she said.

Hang in there, mom!

